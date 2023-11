Minimal Physical Activity

When children are hooked to their phone screens, not interested in going out to play or do any kind of physical activity, they invite a host of health problems. Dr Sheshadri says this lack of movement -- in addition to the need for strict diet control and medication -- can make life difficult for kids with diabetes. But, parents have to know that with patience, care, and constant monitoring, these challenges can be overcome. The doctor suggests some simple ways to manage type 1 diabetes mellitus in kids. Scroll down. Also Read - India Reported Highest Number Of Childhood Diabetes And Deaths In 2019 In The World