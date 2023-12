What Is Vitamin K2?

There are many types of vitamins that are essential for the health and overall well-being of the body and among them is vitamin K2. Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor recently explained in an Instagram post that vitamin K2 is a nutrient that is "often overshadowed, but crucial" for health. "It's a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a pivotal role in directing calcium to where it belongs -- your bones and teeth, and away from arteries and soft tissues," she wrote.