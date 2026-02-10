Select Language

What Is Tech Neck? 5 Simple Ways To Relieve Muscle Stiffness

Spending hours looking down at mobile phone, laptop, tablet can lead to tech neck. The good news is that tech neck can be corrected with certain lifestyle adjustments. Check out these five smart tips:

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : February 10, 2026 5:20 PM IST

What Is Tech Neck?

Whether you are working on your laptop or simply scrolling through your phone, your body can feel the effects of screen time. While we may not be aware, spending hours looking down at our screens can lead to tech neck, a condition that causes soreness, stiffness, persistent headache, muscle fatigue, numbness and even long-term postural problems. However, the good news is that tech neck can be adjusted with certain habits, posture and workstation settings to eliminate this condition altogether. Let’s take a look at how you can prevent tech neck with these five smart tips:

Take Mini Breaks

Do not stay seated for extended working hours without getting up from one sitting position, as it can worsen your postural problem or make you feel more tired and sluggish. Follow the 20–20–20 rule for faster recovery from tech neck, a technique that encourages you to look away from your screen every 20 minutes at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Also Read - Common Neck Cracking Habit May Lead To Dangerous Complications Like Stroke, Expert Warns

Support Your Spine

Make certain small adjustments like using an ergonomic chair and considering a standing desk or monitor riser. Listening to your body and taking proactive measures to tackle discomfort in the neck area can reduce your risk of tech neck becoming chronic, which can disrupt your daily life.

Adjust Your Screen

Ensure positioning your device in a setting where your eyes naturally fall at the top third of the screen when you are sitting upright. Your sitting posture plays a major role in how quickly tech neck can be fixed. Therefore, minimise using a laptop or phone while lying in bed or slouching on the couch.

Adjust Your Sleeping Posture

A person can develop tech neck when the spine is being affected with certain position. You can correct this painful posture by investing in a quality pillow that are designed to keep your head and neck aligned. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, “Even when an individual uses the most comfortable pillow, neck muscle activity may differ according to the habitual sleep posture. Therefore, this study suggests that the correct sleep posture is important to prevent musculoskeletal pain of the neck and shoulders.” Also Read - Chubby chin? Do these exercises to get rid of your double chin