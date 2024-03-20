  • ENG

Select Language

What Is Foreign Accent Syndrome? Here Are 6 Things To Know

Foreign accent syndrome is a rare motor speech disorder, which can be caused by a number of things. One of the most common causes is brain damage resulting from a stroke, a traumatic brain injury, aneurysms, or multiple sclerosis.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : March 20, 2024 1:54 PM IST

1/6

A Strange Case Of Accent Change

Imagine going to sleep and waking up with a new accent. Like, you assume an Australian manner of speaking, or start rolling your 'Rs' like the Americans do when, in fact, you have been schooled here in India all along and have never visited these countries. It happened to a woman from England recently who -- according to news reports -- woke up one day to discover that her voice had changed. She was no longer speaking in her original accent, but instead in a German, and finally, a Welsh accent. Naturally, it shocked her, and after living with her new accent for weeks hoping for it to change, she sought medical help. The woman believes her condition to be that of Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS), which is a rare phenomenon.

2/6

What Is Foreign Accent Syndrome?

According to WebMd, foreign accent syndrome is a rare motor speech disorder, which can be caused by a number of things. One of the most common causes is brain damage resulting from a stroke, a traumatic brain injury, aneurysms, or multiple sclerosis (MS). Apparently, the condition was first described in 1907 by one Pierre Marie, who was a French neurologist. Since then, only about 100 cases have been reported in the world. Also Read - Blocked Kidney Nephrons Management Tips: Top 9 Ayurvedic Juices That Can Help Prevent Kidney Damage In Men

3/6

Foreign Accent Syndrome: Symptoms

While you continue to speak in your native language, the natural accent changes, and you assume a different manner of speaking -- like someone who has just grasped it, or has learnt it as a second language. You may even have a pitch or tone that is slightly different. Your mental health may otherwise be good.

5/6

Foreign Accent Syndrome Diagnosis

A diagnosis is made based on your symptoms and medical history. A doctor may even check your vocal muscles when you talk. They may even ask to see images of your brain after an MRI or CT scan. Additionally, a 'speech-language pathologist' may determine your accent and speech changes. A neurologist may ascertain any damages or changes in the brain. A psychologist may also be required to help you cope with the effects of your new accent.