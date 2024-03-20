A Strange Case Of Accent Change









Imagine going to sleep and waking up with a new accent. Like, you assume an Australian manner of speaking, or start rolling your 'Rs' like the Americans do when, in fact, you have been schooled here in India all along and have never visited these countries. It happened to a woman from England recently who -- according to news reports -- woke up one day to discover that her voice had changed. She was no longer speaking in her original accent, but instead in a German, and finally, a Welsh accent. Naturally, it shocked her, and after living with her new accent for weeks hoping for it to change, she sought medical help. The woman believes her condition to be that of Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS), which is a rare phenomenon.