Caffeine Intoxication









While everyone's daily intake of coffee differs -- some drink up to three cups, others limit their consumption to one cup -- know that just like other foods and drinks, there is a limit to how much caffeine you can have in your system. When you are over-caffeinated, there may be some signs like jittery fingers, a racing heartbeat, etc. Caffeine intoxication, however, is serious and it occurs when a person has 'dangerously-high' levels of caffeine in them. It can lead to severe symptoms like breathing issues and seizures; in some cases, it can also lead to death.