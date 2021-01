1 / 6

Eating dinner early will help your system digest food better, promote weight loss, lower your blood sugar and reduce risk of diseases. On the other hand, eating a late dinner can lead to weight gain and high blood sugar levels, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Therefore, experts recommend eating the last meal of the day before 7 p.m. It is also advisable to keep your dinner light. Since the metabolism slows down at night, heavy meal eaten by you may not be digested properly, and the body will store extra calories as fat. Here are some terrible things that happen to your body when you eat a heavy dinner.