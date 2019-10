1 / 6

Dopamine works as chemical messenger in the brain which is involved memory, attention, reward and regulating body movements. When it is released in body, there is a feeling of pleasure and reward that helps to motivate you and convince you to behave in a particular manner. The decrease in levels of dopamine are associated with reduced motivation, enthusiasm and excitement. This could probably make you dull. Though, it’s regulated in brain, there are few things can be done to increase its level naturally.