Abdominal Bloating In Monsoon
From the past few days, many parts of India are experiencing relentless rain, leading to waterlogging, landslides and deaths of many people. As per the meteorological department forecast, more rain is expected across large parts of northern India in coming days. Meanwhile, doctors have warned against the rise of gut problems. Monsoon brings along a host of diseases, infections, and allergies. Your digestive system is especially vulnerable during this time of the year, due to humid weather, changes in eating habits and contamination of food and water. Gastric problems such as acidity, bloating, indigestion, gastroenteritis, and ulcers are commonly reported during the rainy season.
Do you often experience abdominal bloating during the rainy season? Dr Shubham Vatsya, Consultant- Gastroenterology, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, highlighted a few factors that can contribute to abdominal bloating during the monsoon.