1 / 6

If you think as you age, you are likely to gain weight, you are wrong. Though with your age your metabolism slows down, but more than your age, it is your lifestyle habits who are the main culprit behind weight gain after crossing the 50-year mark. It is an age where shedding those extra kilos become more challenging than before. Also, at this age, a minor injury or medical issue can prevent you from hitting the gym which sabotages your weight loss goals. However, there are studies that elucidate that you can lose weight irrespective of your age. One such study published in the journal Experimental Gerontology, revealed that healthy habits, frequent exercise and other smart choices can help you lose weight even if you are over 50 years of age. Here, we tell you about some of the tips that can help you lose weight easily at this age.