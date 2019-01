1 / 6

Also known as resistance training, weight training is any exercise that contribute to contraction of body muscles against any external resistance. This is being practised for increasing body strength mass, tone, and tolerance. Some of the external resistance used in this training can be bricks, your own body weight, rubber exercise tubbing, or bottles of water. There is plethora of benefits of doing weight training including better sleep, weight loss, weight gain, stress reduction, improved stability and so on. Let’s know about some of these benefits in detail.