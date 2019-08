1 / 6

Known for its therapeutic properties, giloy is an ayurvedic herb. In Sanskrit language, it is known as “Amrita” which means “the roots and stems of immortality”. It is associated with plethora of health benefits. You can opt for this herb if you are keen to lose your weight. Also, giloy is extremely beneficial in headaches and body pain. This plant is used to make various medicines because of the abundance of medicinal properties in it. All the benefits that giloy herb boasts of are due to its anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory, anti-pyretic, antioxidant, and anti-cancerous properties. In current times, it has gained popularity because of its ability to cure swine flu. Giloy can potyentially treat conditions like jaundice, anemia, gout, leprosy, cardiac debility etc. If you want to know how it helps in losing weight effectively, read further.