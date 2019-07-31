1 / 5

Known for their nutritional value, sunflower seeds are quite versatile. They can be eaten raw or whole. They contain a good amount of essential fats, zinc, iron, phosphorous, potassium, and vitamin A. Sunflower seeds are considered best to maintain your cardiovascular health. Proteins, vitamin E, and phytochemicals present in them help in flushing out the free radicals in the body and prevent any scarring in the blood vessel. They also have anti-inflammatory effects due to the presence of active compounds like tocopherols, linoleic acid, and triterpenes. Additionally, sunflower seeds are low in glycemic index and therefore can be eaten as a great snack by diabetics. If you are going through hormonal imbalance, have them, as they are one of the richest sources of phytoestrogens. Apart from these sunflower seeds help in losing weight and getting the body of your dreams. Thinking how? Read further to know about that.