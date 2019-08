1 / 5

During childhood, you may be thinking that hula hoops is a fun game. It is actually a form of exercise that has plethora of health benefits including weight loss. It can improve your hand and eye coordination, strengthen your back, improve your cardiovascular health and do much more. To perform this workout, you just need comfortable clothes and 30 minutes of your time. We hope, this is not too much. In the time where Pilates, doing strength training etc. are considered as the best way to keep yourself healthy, hula hoops has come up as a new way to stay fit. It needs a lot of concentration to keep the circle round and continue to turn it at the hips in a certain period. It is considered to give the same benefits which you can get after performing any other aerobic exercises. Hula Hoops can help you lose those extra kilos effectively. Thinking how? Read yourself.