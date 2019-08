1 / 6

Fish oil is a supplement which is easily available everywhere. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which is known to have plethora of health benefits. It is considered as an effective way to shed those extra kilos. It has properties that can potentially help reduce your belly fat and increase your body’s metabolism. Some of the fishes that are a good source of this oil or omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, tuna, sardines etc. Not only weight loss, fish oil can be effective in preventing the formation of blood clots. This can help you stay away from certain cardiovascular issues. You can opt for fish oil also if you want to reduce inflammation. It can fight against cancer-causing agents as well. In fact, this oil is considered good for those suffering from mental health issues like anxiety and depression. In case you are inquisitive to know how it helps in weight loss, read further.