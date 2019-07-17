1 / 6

Native to India, neem refers to something that is perfect, imperishable and complete. You must be knowing that eating neem leaves can give numerous health benefits. But do you know that weight loss is one among them? Yes, you read it right. Have neem leaf tea and see the results yourself. This herbal plant contains various important minerals and vitamins that can help decrease your visit to a doctor’s clinic. Neem is best known for its anti-ageing properties. It can protect your skin from ultraviolet rays and pollution due to its antioxidant properties. Also, neem leaves contain fatty acids and vitamins that significantly improve and maintain the elasticity of your skin and reduce wrinkles. Neem is also good for keeping harmful bacteria at a distance. Not only this, having neem leaves daily can increase your immunity, makes your hair strong and long, provide you relief from acne, and moisturize your skin. Now, here we will talk about the weight loss benefits of neem. Let’s know how exactly it helps in shedding those extra kilos.