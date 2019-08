1 / 5

If you are looking for ways to lose weight effectively, go for running. It is one of the most excellent form of exercises to improve the overall health. It can provide relief from stress, increase your metabolism, and help in burning fat. You don’t even need to spend money on this exercise. It is cheap and can fit in your busy schedule easily. Keeping these things aside, you must be aware of the fact that the most important thing, when it comes to exercise, is food. It can impact your health significantly. Therefore, it is significant to eat the right food before and after a run. Here give you some basic guidelines that you can follow to avoid any complication during or after a run.