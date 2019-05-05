1 / 6

Losing weight is not an easy thing. It needs a lot of effort, consistency, and will power. You need to make lot of sacrifices in terms of food and lifestyle to get the body of your dreams. From exercising regularly to cutting down on your favourite sweetened drinks and fast foods, you do it all just to get a slim body. And, once you have achieved your goal, your happiness and confidence say it all about how you feel. Most of the people stop following the weight loss regime including workout after weight loss, thinking that now they don’t need to do it anymore. However, they don’t realise that the way they have lost a considerable amount of weight, the same way they can even gain that weight. Sedentary lifestyle and following an unhealthy diet can put all your efforts in vain making you regain weight. Apart from these two, there are other factors also that can lead to such a scenario. Read on to know about them.