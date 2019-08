1 / 6

Have you ever though of eating guava to lose weight? No? Then, start having it. This green and crunchy fruit is a host of health benefits. It can potentially treat any hormonal imbalance in the body. Also, guava is considered as one of the best fruits to eat for diabetics. It is extremely rich in vitamin C and lycopene, that are good for your skin. If you are struggling to get pregnant, eating guava everyday can be helpful. IT promotes fertility and also help your body absorb essential nutrients from the food that we eat. So, start sprinkling chaat masala on a plateful of guava and have guava at least till the season is on. This superfood is a powerhouse of nutrients. From lowering your risk of developing cancer to protecting your heart and improving eye sight, this round-shaped fruit does it all. If you are keen to know how guava helps in shedding those extra kilos, read further.