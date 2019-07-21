1 / 5

Trying to reach your weight loss goal from a long time but nothing is working out? Why don’t you try cabbage soup diet? It is basically a short-term diet for weight loss. It is claimed by the people following this diet, that cabbage soup diet can help lose 4.5 kgs in a single week. During this diet, you just need to have cabbage soups for the entire week. Apart from this, you can only have few other foods like skim milk, fruits, or vegetables. It is also known as Sacred Heart Hospital Diet, as this diet was developed in a hospital. Notably, your cabbage soup should include ingredients like onions, peppers, tomatoes, celery, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and water. To make it, firstly chop all the vegetables nicely. Then, fry onions in and add the chopped vegetables and water in it. You can also add seasonings if desired. Let it boil then bring the flame to medium. Let the vegetables become tender for around 40 minutes. While you are following this diet, on the first day, you can have as much cabbage soup as you want but say no to bananas. On day 2, only have soup and vegetables. On day 3, apart from the soup, opt for unlimited fruits and vegetables. But again, say no to bananas and baked potatoes. On day 4, you can opt for bananas, skim milk, and of course the soup. On day 5, you can have chicken or fish. Also drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water. On day 6, have vegetables, soups, and fish. On day 7, you are allowed to eat brown rice, vegetables, and unlimited fruit juice. Do not repeat this diet more than 7 days. If you want to do so, wait for at least 2 weeks. Now, you must be intrigued to know how exactly this diet helps in losing weight and getting the body of your dreams. So, let’s know about that.