Whenever you hear the term ‘weight loss’, the first thing that comes to our mind is exercise and food. Undoubtedly, eating quality food, exercising regularly, and controlling your portion can help losing weight. But, do you know that spices can be a good addition in your food when it comes to shedding those extra kilos? Yes, you read it right. Spices not only tastes delicious but also provide you some little health boosts of their own. They add flavours to your foods and even increase your body’s metabolism, shrinking fat tissue and suppressing your appetite. Here we tell you about some of those spices that can be your best friend if you want to lose weight effectively.