Losing weight is undoubtedly a difficult task. Getting rid of that excess fat around your waistline can be a real challenge. To reach your weight loss goal, you need to take a lot of efforts like dieting, fasting, and exercising. The day you get the body of your shape, you feel sense of achievement. And, another challenge starts after that, which is maintaining that ideal body weight. But, we have a solution for you. You just need to eat a diet low on carbohydrates in order to maintain that weight. A study published in the journal BMJ, has revealed that eating fewer carbohydrates increases the number of calories burned. Apart from this, you must know the science-backed ways to lose fat and not muscles to be healthy. Read on to know about those ways.