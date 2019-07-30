1 / 5

Looking for a perfect weight loss partner? Does everything you are doing to get a tones body seems useless? Opt for cloves. Also known as Syzgium aromaticum, cloves are found in both whole and ground forms. Containing essential nutrients like fiber, vitamin K, C etc., cloves can help prevent constipation, and strengthen your immune system. They are rich in antioxidants that help in reducing oxidative stress, a factor associated with development of chronic disease. They contain a compound called eugenol, that is known to have anti-cancer properties. Cloves can also potentially kill off harmful bacteria and improve liver health. Other compounds found in cloves are scientifically proven to keep your blood sugar under control. People have them when they suffer through stomach ulcer. Cloves have plethora of other health benefits including weight loss. Want to know how they help in shedding those extra kilos? Read further.