1 / 5

Do you want to get rid of your belly fat and is not sure what to do? Does those extra kilos are bothering you a lot? Well, in order to lose that weight, you firstly need to follow a healthy and sustainable eating habit. Only focusing on foods with lesser number of calories won’t help. You also need to opt for nutrients that can increase your body’s metabolism. It is basically a series of chemical reactions that breaks down nutrients present in foods and creates energy for the body to function properly. Your body size, sex, and age determine your body’s metabolism rate. Factors like eating too less calorie, skimping on protein, living a sedentary life, not getting enough sleep etc. may slow down your metabolism and can lead to problems like weight gain. This is because due to slow metabolism your body processes foods slowly leading to reduced number of calories burnt. In that case, you need to opt for vitamins and minerals that can increase your metabolism. Read on to know about such foods.