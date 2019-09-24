1 / 5

Exercise is an important part of weight loss process. And, among all the workouts that you do, core exercise is the one that attracts most of the fitness enthusiast as they think it just as a way to get six-pack abs. But it is more than just having toned stomach and looking attractive. Your core consists of more than just abdominal muscles. Indulging in exercises that are known to built core muscles also work on your pelvis, hips, lower back, and abdomen. These exercises do not require any special equipment and are quite easy to do. Having strong core muscles can help you do every day chores quite conveniently and with ease. Strong core is associated with better balance and stability. The strength of your core muscles decides if you are likely to fall easily or not. It improves your posture too. So, if you are intrigued enough to know about the exercises that can help you get a strong and toned core muscles, read further.