Performing complex or super hard exercises is not necassry for losing weight. Simple and easy-to-do exercises can be equally effective in burning calories and leading to weight loss. One such exercise is climbing stairs. This is an anytime workout and can be easily incorporated into daily life. The best exercises are those for which you don’t need to take special time out. Climbing stairs might look easy and some people may not even consider them as exercise but just another chore of life. But the truth is that it requires a great deal of strenght. Exerting strenght while climbing stairs can improve stamina and body balance. But you need to start slow. People often overdo it since it looks easy at the beginning. Here are some of the health benefits that you can derive from just 20 minutes of climbing stairs.