1 / 5

Also known as Trachyspermum ammi, carom seeds are the fruit of ajwain herb. Having strong antifungal and antibacterial properties, carom seeds can potentially help you keep bacterial and fungal infections at bay. It can also improve your cholesterol levels and lower your blood pressure. Those who are suffering from peptic ulcers, can also opt for carom seeds, to treat their condition. Apart from these, carom seeds are associated with an array of other health benefits. They are known to help in losing weight effectively. Various studies also suggest that these seeds can used to prevent coughing and improve airflow. This spice is found in olive green or brown colour. Using it can help you get relief from tooth and ear ache. If you wish to know how exactly carom seeds help in losing weight, read further.