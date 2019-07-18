1 / 5

Struggling to lose weight? Does the diet you are following is not helping? If your nodding says a yes, it’s time to switch to the bone broth diet. Wondering what is it? Well, it is a 21-day weight loss plan that includes following a low-carb, paleo diet on five days a week and bone broth fasting on the remaining two days. This diet was created by Kellyann Petrucci, a naturopathic doctor. Notably, bone broth contains a huge amount of minerals, collagen, and amino acids, thus considered highly nutritious. On non-fasting days, you are supposed to have protein, fat, and fruit in the breakfast. Replace fruits with vegetables and repeat the same foods in the lunch and dinner. Also, have one cup bone broth twice a day as snacks. Now, on mini-fast days, you are supposed to drink a cup of bone broth six times a day. Foods that come under the bone broth diet include protein rich foods like chicken, beef, and eggs. You can have no starchy vegetables like broccoli, greens, tomatoes, and asparagus. Also, you can go for foods rich in heathy fats like avocadoes, coconut oil, nuts, olive oil, butter etc. Now that we have discussed almost everything about this diet, let’s also know how bone broth diet can help you lose weight and get the body of your shape.