Green tea has emerged as one of the most popular health drinks lately. It is also gaining worldwide attention as a weight loss drink. Green tea has catechin flavonoid, which is an antioxidant that also helps boost metabolism. Metabolism is the process through which our body converts food and drink into usable energy. Experts recommend drinking 2 to 3 cups of green tea in a day for weight loss. According to a study conducted by University of California researchers, both black and green tea can aid in weight loss. The researchers found that decaffeinated green and black tea can help decrease the bacteria in our gut, which is linked to obesity. These teas are known to target the good bacteria in our bodies that create lean body mass. In addition to green and black tea, there are a variety of other organic teas that can help burn your unwanted fat. Here are a few of them