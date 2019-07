1 / 7

Pumpkin or kaddu might not be your favourite vegetable but the seeds are surely on your favourite snacks’ list. These crunchy seeds taste heavenly. They are packed with valuable nutrients and even eating a handful can provide you with many essential nutrients. Pumpkin seeds are packed with healthy fats, zinc and magnesium. They contain a lot of antioxidants and polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin B2 and folate, which help you fight diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol. It also induces better sleep and are a great source of protein. It increases your metabolism too.Monsoon has arrived and with it the season of cold and flu. Include these super seeds to keep these ailments at bay. Pumpkin seeds are a great alternative to unhealthy fried potatoes and packaged snacks. And, you are not even compromising on taste. Here, we tell you more about the benefits of pumpkin seeds.