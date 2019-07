1 / 6

Weight loss is elusive, we understand that. You may be exercising regularly and having well-balanced meal every day. Still, the result may be not as expected. Well, if you have tried everything and still feels that nothing is helping you lose those extra kilos, try fennel seeds. Don’t be surprised. This Indian spice can actually be your weight loss buddy. Also known as saunf, fennel seeds are generally used as mouth freshener or to add a nice flavor to your dishes and sweets. But, these seeds have plethora of health benefits as well. They can help you get relief from conditions like asthma, digestion, congestion, stomach gas etc. It contains various essential nutrients that are known to help in weight loss. So, basically what we are trying to say is that if you are looking to shed those extra fabs, fennel seeds are the way to go. Here, we tell you how these seeds help you achieving your weight loss goal.