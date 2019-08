1 / 6

Those who are trying to shed those extra kilos must have understood how difficult this whole procedure is. You have top regularly indulge yourself in various forms of exercises. Additionally, you compromise on foods that you eat. But now we don’t need to stop yourself from eating something delicious. You must have heard of daliya. It is a basically broken wheat that tastes amazing and is also filled with essential nutrients. Most of the people go for daliya in the breakfast. It is a superfood that is just perfect for fitness enthusiasts. You can cook daliya in milk and also top it with nuts or berries, based on your choice. It can be a perfect replacement for rice, bread and other carbs that you might be eating till now for your energy requirement. Especially if you are trying to get the body of your dreams, it can be your best friend in the process. Here is how.