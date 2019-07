1 / 6

For weight loss, you should look for a healthy diet. This is a known fact. But, do you know what is healthy and what is now? You may be asked to opt for green vegetables, fruits, and drinks to achieve your weight loss goal. But, do you know that something like chia seeds can be your weight loss buddy too? Surprised? Don’t be. A member of mint family called salvia hispanica and native to Mexico, chia seeds can give you a plethora of health benefits. From lowering your risk of heart disease to strengthening your bones, and keeping your blood sugar level under control, chia seeds do it all for you. The nutrients they are rich in make it possible for them to actually keep you healthy. But, if you are allergic to these seeds, stay away from them to keep any complication at bay. Here we tell you how exactly these black seeds can contribute to weight loss.