1 / 5

Does weight loss seem tough? Well it is. Are you done trying everything to have a body of your dreams? If yes, you are probably going the wrong way. Weight loss process is not all about just exercise. It also includes proper diet. In fact, food plays a significant role in shedding those extra kilos. Right kind of food and right time of having those foods, both are equally essential. As far the type of foods is concerned, you should look for something with low calories, high fiber, and extremely nutritious. Fiber can keep you satisfied for longer duration keeping overeating aside. One of the most important things you need to keep in mind while opting for a food for weight loss is that how will it impact your blood sugar level. Are you not able to think of a food that is low in calories, high in fiber and extremely nutritious? Well, it is grains. Don’t be surprised. Grains are extremely healthy adding them in your daily diet can help you shed those extra kilos. Here we give you a list of grains that you can opt for weight loss.