Whenever the term ‘weight loss’ comes in the picture, the very first thing you think about is exercise and diet. Well, these are two of the main aspects one needs to focus on. But do you know what kind of workouts or foods will benefit you in losing weight? According to experts in the field, doing aerobic exercises like walking, jogging, cycling etc. can benefit you. You can also try Pilates, swimming and yoga. However, when it comes to perfect foods for weight loss, opt for those rich in nutrients that can increase your satiety and help in boosting metabolism. Also, look for those foods that can help in burning fat and reducing belly fat. Yes, the kind of food you eat, matters a lot whilst you are trying to shed those extra kilos. Here, we give you a list of superfoods that can be helpful in getting the body of your dreams. Read on to know about them.