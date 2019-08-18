1 / 6

Cholesterol is a substance which is produced by your body and is also present in foods that you eat. There are two types of cholesterols namely low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). The former is also called as bad cholesterol and latter is known as good cholesterol. It is useful for some of the most important body functions like protecting nerves, producing certain hormones, and making cell tissues. However, excess accumulation of bad cholesterol in the body can have adverse effects. It can cause cardiovascular issues like stroke, heart attack, diabetes etc. It can potentially contribute in obesity and can put you at risk of developing various other health related problems. When your cholesterol level is high, usually you won’t experience any symptoms and that is why it more concerning. Routine screening and going for blood test regularly can help get a check on this and prevent the onset of harmful diseases and conditions. Here, we tell you about some of the easy ways to reduce your cholesterol levels.