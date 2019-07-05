1 / 7

Coffee is a temptation a lot of people want to indulge in. We still hold ourselves back and limit having it to keep our health and at times even weight in check. But as insane and unbelievable the thought may sound it has been found that coffee can actually help you lose weight. The journal Scientific Reports published a study that stated consumption of caffeine increases brown fat in our body. Brown fat can generally found deep within our neck and torso and adapt to the environment by regulating the amount of energy they burn. So, it's time to rejoice for coffee lovers because it is now a science backed fact that brown fat from caffeine helps in burning calories. Just like coffee, there are quite a few more beverages that can help you with your weight loss plans. They are easy to have and provide you with abundant nutrients in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is simply chug it down. Healthy weight loss drinks are a great idea, especially for those who are always short on time. So, here are some beverages that will help you on your weight loss journey and make the dream of a thinner waist your reality.