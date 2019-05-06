1 / 6

You all must be knowing that foods you eat play a significant role in weight loss. But, do you know that what you keep in your spice cabinet may be just as important? Well, spices can actually boost your metabolism and help your body burn fat more quickly. Therefore, they can be a good addition in your list of weight managing foods. They not only taste delicious but provide some little health boosts of their own. Known as the essence of Indian cuisines, spices can add different flavours to your foods. One of these spices is black pepper which is generally used in almost all vegetables and curries. Commonly known as Kali Mirch in India, this spice is low in calories and rich in vitamin A, C, K, and minerals including sodium, calcium, and potassium. Due to the presence of a compound known as piperine, black pepper can help enhance metabolic performance and prevent fat accumulation in the body. Moreover, it increases good cholesterol levels in your body. Here we tell you about some clever ways to have this amazing spice.