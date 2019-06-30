1 / 6

Whenever we think about losing weight, diet and exercise come first in the mind. But, we can surely say that beetroot never appears in minds of people, as an option in their diet to reach their weight loss goal. If this is the case with you as well, start having this nutritious fruit. Beetroot is one of the most ignored food items. But, you would be giving it a second look after knowing about its nutritional value. Eating beetroots can help you lose weight, boost longevity, and prevent chronic diseases. Also known as blood turnips, this red coloured fruit contains vitamin C, folate, and fiber. Having it on a regular basis can boost your mental and physical health. It can potentially enhance your strength, improve digestion, sexual health, and lower blood pressure. If you are looking for food items to improve your brain’s cognitive capability, start adding beetroot in your daily diet. Here, we tell you how it helps shed those extra kilos.