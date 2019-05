1 / 6

If you look around yourself, you will find that most of the people these days are suffering from obesity and trying hard to lose weight. They indulge themselves in regular exercise, follow certain dietary habit, and do some other lifestyle changes. Among all the efforts they make, diet plays an important role in both gaining and losing weight. Many people are recommended to add snacks in their meal to feel satiated for long avoid overeating. But, do you know that apart from preventing you from excessive eating, there are some snacks that increase your calorie intake as well? Yes, you read it right. This can throw you off course when it comes to meeting your weight loss goals. Therefore, here we tell you about such snacks.