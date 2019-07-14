1 / 6

Do you know that our body is 50 to 60 per cent water? Yes, you read it right. Also, the amount of water inside fluctuates based on your eating habits. Also known as edema, water weight is usually not a cause of concern. However, if it is increasing day by day, you may feel uncomfortable due to bloating and puffiness. You can say that water weight is probably one of the most common causes of weight gain. If you have water weight, you should have as much water as you ca. this is because, dehydration makes your body hold on to extra water to make up for the lack of water inside. This will also help flush out the excess sodium out of your body through kidneys. Also, in this case, you should reduce your carbohydrate intake as this is also known to make your body store extra water. For fluid retention, have foods rich in vitamin B6 and magnesium oxide. Doing exercise is also a good idea to get rid of water weight as it helps sweat out extra water. Notably, there are various factors that can potentially increase your risk of experiencing fluid retention. Read on to know about them.