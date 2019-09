1 / 5

Looking for a perfect weight loss buddy? Opt for evergreen nutrient-dense fruit, avocado. Yes, you read it right. Having avocadoes on a daily basis can potentially help you get the body of your dreams. This pear-shaped fruit is extremely healthy. Being rich in fats that are good for heart. If you fear that eating avocados can be fattening, you are probably mistaken. This weight-friendly food is scientifically proven to have benefits that can reduce your belly fat. This delicious fruit can improve your overall diet quality. Having it will help you absorb nutrients better. According to a research published in the Journal of Nutrition, adding avocado in your diet can lead to absorption of three to four times more carotenoids. In case, you wish to know how exactly avocado helps in weight loss, read further.