Rock salt or sendha namak, as it is known in India, has some really amazing health benefits. It is also known as Halite salt. This naturally occurring sodium is mined and not sourced from the sea. Sendha namak is usually white or colourless. But depending on the levels of impurities, it may also come in different colours like pink, red, orange, blue or grey. It is a rich source of zinc, iron, manganese, potassium and magnesium. But the low iodine content makes it unsuitable for regular use in countries like India which has a high incidence of thyroid disorder. But if it is fortified with iodine, it can be perfect for regular use. This salt comes with a host of health benefits. Here we mention a few of them.