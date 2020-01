1 / 6

Many women go through premenstrual syndrome. This can be anything from irritability to mood fluctuations to depression. Sometimes, it is also accompanied by physical symptoms like bloating, constipation and abdominal pain. These symptoms are due to hormonal fluctuations. But with the right diet, you can overcome these problems. Some foods can make the situation worse. Caffeine, alcohol, salt, refined sugars and foods with a low fiber content are best avoided during this time. Here, we look at a few foods that can help you deal with PMS.