Exam is a stressful time for both students and their parents. As a parent you are not just concerned about your kid’s preparation about their health too. For them to do well in the exam, it is important that they eat the right diet. Eating unhealthy food will not only make them fall sick but also feel tired and drowsy throughout the day. The brain is at maximum stress during exams. Eating the right foods can help reduce stress, calm the nerves, and keep the body light and active. A healthy, balanced diet will also prevent drowsiness and nourish the brain cells to improve memory. Food items which have low GI or glycemic index are good for kids to have before their exams. Such foods will put their blood sugar levels under control and prevent sluggishness during the exam. You should avoid giving your kid foods that contain simple sugars, high fat, preservatives during exams. These can make children feel drowsy during their papers. Below top 5 brain foods for children :