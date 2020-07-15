1 / 6

Shakuntala Devi, a celebrated mathematician of the 20th century, was named in The Guinness Book of World Records, 1982, for 13-digit multiplication in 28 seconds. Anu Menon of Four More Shots Please fame has directed a biopic on her with Vidya Balan in the lead role. The trailer of this much-awaited movie is out today. It will release on Amazon Prime on 31st July. This biopic will tell the story of the mathematics genius who was popularly known as ‘the human computer’. She was also known to be witty and eccentric.For many students, mathematics is the most difficult subject. A survey conducted by Cuemath in 2018 revealed that at least 89 per cent parents in India feel that maths is the toughest subject their kids study. The survey also found that parents pay more importance to their child's performance in this subject followed by that in science. Most of the parents also admitted that their child becomes tensed before a mathematics test. But for Shakuntala Devi, numbers and intriguing were the best friends.Evidence from brain-imaging studies suggests that parietal lobe, one of the four major lobes of the cerebral cortex in human brain, plays an instrumental in helping us calculate and process numbers. The frontal lobe of the brain, on the other hand, is responsible for helping us retain numerical knowledge. So, boosting your little one’s brainpower with foods that enhance cognitive faculties can go a long way in sharpening her number skills. You never know, she may grow up to be another Shakuntala Devi. Here are the brain foods you can try.