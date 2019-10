2 / 7

Blocked arteries decrease blood flow to the heart and could cause a stroke or cardiac attack. One of the major constituents of blocked arteries is cholesterol. Green beans come with no cholesterol which reduces the risk of fat build-up in the arteries. It is important to note that before eating green beans you must rinse it well. According to National Institute of Health, undrained a cup of green beans contains 461mg of sodium, which is associated with increasing blood pressure and the risk of heart disease and stroke. A rinsed cup of green bean contains only 6mg of sodium. Choose fresh green beans instead of the canned version. They are a better option and also easier to digest.