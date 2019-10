1 / 6

Jute leaves, scientifically known as Corchorus Olitorius, are typically found in the tropical areas of Asia and Africa. This edible leaf has been categorised as a vegetable by many organisations and countries. They are filled with dietary fibre, calcium, vitamins A, C, E, iron, protein, riboflavin, thiamin, folate and niacin. You can include jute leaves to your diet by cooking it as a stew. You can make a syrup out of it and add it to okra, rice or other starchy staple. It is important that you harvest these leaves early since older leaves are often fibrous and woody. Here are some of the health benefits of jute leaves.