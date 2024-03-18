Want To Make Your Brain Strong? Include These 5 Foods In Your Diet

Nutrient-rich Foods For Brain









The brain is perhaps the most important organ on which the entire functioning of the body depends. From mental and emotional health to physical well-being, the brain takes care of everything and ensures a daily smooth functioning of the body. As such, it is important to take care of it. To fuel the brain and get it all charged-up, feed it with healthy and nutrient-rich food items. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, omega-3 fatty acids help build and repair brain cells, and antioxidants reduce cellular stress and inflammation linked to brain ageing and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. She took to Instagram to list six nutrient-dense foods that keep the brain happy and healthy, and also prevent diseases like dementia. Scroll down.