Want To Make Your Brain Strong? Include These 5 Foods In Your Diet

From mental and emotional health to physical well-being, the brain takes care of everything and ensures a daily smooth functioning of the body. As such, it is important to take care of it. To fuel the brain and get it all charged-up, feed it with healthy and nutrient-rich food items.

Published : March 18, 2024

Nutrient-rich Foods For Brain

The brain is perhaps the most important organ on which the entire functioning of the body depends. From mental and emotional health to physical well-being, the brain takes care of everything and ensures a daily smooth functioning of the body. As such, it is important to take care of it. To fuel the brain and get it all charged-up, feed it with healthy and nutrient-rich food items. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, omega-3 fatty acids help build and repair brain cells, and antioxidants reduce cellular stress and inflammation linked to brain ageing and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. She took to Instagram to list six nutrient-dense foods that keep the brain happy and healthy, and also prevent diseases like dementia. Scroll down.

Walnuts

This is a dry fruit that resembles the brain -- in shape and with all the grooves present on the surface -- and is extremely beneficial for health. Citing a study, the nutritionist said that there is a connection between higher walnut intake and better cognitive score. Walnuts are said to be good sources of and healthy unsaturated fats that are good for the heart, too.

Coffee

Now, this is a surprising item on the list, but the nutritionist said coffee can make the mind sharper while stimulating it. Apparently, a study found that people with higher caffeine consumption did better in a test of mental function. But, the key is to not overdo it. Limit your consumption of coffee to one or two cups a day.

Fish

Fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids like canned tuna, salmon and sardines have healthy unsaturated fats that are essential for good functioning of the brain. They are known to lower the levels of the protein found in the brains of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease. For vegetarians, omega-3 fatty acids are found in olive oil, Brussels sprouts, chia seeds, and walnuts. Also Read - Pelvic Floor Exercise Benefits: 5 Ways Performing Kegel Exercise Every Morning Can Help In Overall Health Management

Pulses

Lentils, beans and peas are rich in iron that can help the body deliver oxygen to the brain, said the expert.