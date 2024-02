Manage Stress At Night









It has been established that in order to lower your stress levels, you must start your day on a healthy note. But what about ending it? How your day ends also suggests if you have been able to regulate cortisol levels and manage stress. "A few small habits can help regulate your circadian rhythm and boost your ability to adapt and handle stress effectively by improving sleep quality, supporting mind-body health, and optimising the release of cortisol and melatonin," says nutritionist Marina Wright. Scroll down to learn about some night-time dos and don'ts, as suggested by the expert.