If you have decided to lose weight, you must be having a hard time trying to figure out what to have and what to avoid. It is not easy to know what low-calorie foods are available to you and, most of the time, you end up making the mistake of depriving yourself to achieve your goal. But deprivation, as we all know, can be disastrous for the end result. This is because it can make you overeat once you are done with your diet. This will lead to more weight gain and all your hard work will be for nothing. Here we bring you some low-calorie snacks that will not only keep you on tract but also satisfy your taste buds.